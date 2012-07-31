SINGAPORE, July 31 India's Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) has bought 600,000 barrels of Libyan Mellitah condensate for Sep. 1-15 loading, traders said on Tuesday.

MRPL bought the cargo from Japanese trader Marubeni at a premium of more than $2 a barrel to dated Brent on a cost-and-freight (C&F) basis which is equivalent to a discount of about 75 cents, they said.

The refiner last bought a cargo of Gabon Rabi Light crude in a tender.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Miral Fahmy)