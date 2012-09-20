Nigeria's Buhari expected to return from medical leave at weekend - presidency sources
ABUJA, June 6 Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to return home from medical leave at the weekend, presidency sources said on Tuesday.
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 India's second largest state-run refiner, Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL), bought 2 million barrels of sweet crude in a tender for November loading, traders said on Thursday.
The refiner bought 1 million barrels of Nemba from Chevron and the same volume of Mellitah condensate from Morgan Stanley, they said. This could not be verified.
Last month, BPCL bought about 3 million barrels of sweet crude for October loading which includes Bonny Light, Akpo and Nemba.
June 6 Genel Energy's main Taq Taq oil field in Iraqi Kurdistan has seen falling output in 2017 but the rate of decline has slowed recently, the company said in a statement prepared for its annual general meeting on Tuesday.