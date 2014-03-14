(For a list of OSPs, click, for Iranian OSPs, click
)
TOKYO, March 14 Iran has set the official
selling price (OSP) of its light crude oil loading in April to
Asian buyers at $1.81 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai
quotes, a trader said on Friday, down 15 cents from the month
before.
The table below shows April crude prices to Asia, as
differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.
Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to
Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
Grade APRIL MARCH
IRANIAN LIGHT +1.81 +1.96
IRANIAN HEAVY -0.51 -0.30
FOROZAN N/A -0.08
SOROUSH IH -6.20 IH -6.20
NOROUZ IH -6.20 IH -6.20
(Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)