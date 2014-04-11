(Adds OSPs for other Iranian grades)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, April 11 Iran has set the
official selling price (OSP) of its light crude oil loading in
May to Asian buyers at $2.11 a barrel above the average of
Oman/Dubai quotes, a trader said on Friday, up 30 cents from the
month before.
The table below shows May crude prices to Asia, as
differentials to the Oman/Dubai average.
Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to
Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
Grade MAY APRIL
IRANIAN LIGHT +2.11 +1.81
IRANIAN HEAVY -0.21 -0.51
FOROZAN -0.06 -0.36
SOROUSH IH -5.90 IH -6.20
NOROUZ IH -5.90 IH -6.20
(Reporting by James Topham and Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph
Radford)