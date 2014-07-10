(For a list of OSPs, click, for Iranian OSPs click ) TOKYO, July 10 Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Light crude oil loading in August to Asian buyers at $2.30 a barrel above the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, traders said on Thursday, down 20 cents from the month before. The table below shows August crude prices to Asia as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. Prices for Soroush and Norouz are quoted as differentials to Iranian Heavy. All prices are in U.S. dollars. Grade August July IRANIAN LIGHT +2.30 +2.50 IRANIAN HEAVY -0.02 +0.28 FOROZAN +0.15 +0.45 SOROUSH IH -6.50 IH -6.20 NOROUZ IH -6.50 IH -6.20 (Reporting by James Topham; Editing by Paul Tait)