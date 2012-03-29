WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's customs-cleared crude imports from Iran tumbled by 43.4 percent in February from a year earlier to 1,234,082 kilolitres (267,700 barrels per day), Ministry of Finance data showed on Thursday.
February imports fell 27.3 percent from January's 1,698,280 kl (344,600 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
OSLO, June 10 Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that would cut the country's oil and gas production, industry representatives said on Saturday.