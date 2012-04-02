* At least 2 refiners seen skipping - sources
* Major buyers Showa Shell, JX seen lifting - sources
By Osamu Tsukimori and Florence Tan
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, April 2 At least three Japanese
firms including two oil refiners will not lift any Iranian crude
in April as the third-biggest buyer of Iranian oil comes under
pressure from the United States to curtail purchases, industry
sources said on Monday.
Japan has been cutting Iran imports even as its imports have
been rising on demand related to reconstruction and the
switching off of all but one of its nuclear reactors following
the March 2011 earthquake and Fukushima nuclear disaster.
The cut in Iranian crude imports comes at a time of lower
demand in Asia as refiners shut their units for maintenance in
the second quarter.
Japan's third-biggest refiner, Idemitsu Kosan Co,
which lifted about 7,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Iran crude up
to the end of March, is seen as one of the refiners that could
cut the purchases as it has not yet renewed its annual contract
with Iran, sources familiar with the matter said.
Another Japanese refiner plans to cease Iranian crude
lifting in April and May and it has all but completed procuring
alternative crude, the sources said.
Another headache for Japanese buyers is worry over insurance
problems as a widely expected ban on European insurance cover
for Iranian oil exports from July 1 is threatening to curtail
shipments and raise costs for major buyers such as Japan and
South Korea.
The European Union last month allowed some insurance on
Iranian shipments headed for destinations other than Europe to
be exempted from its sanctions only until July 1.
Japan and South Korea have lobbied for exemptions, but
insurance and shipping executives say a complete ban now looks
likely.
The EU move has forced India and other Asian shipowners
dependent on European insurance to look for replacement coverage
elsewhere, such as in China, Russia and the Middle East.
LIFTING BUT LOWER VOLUME
Japan's crude oil imports from Iran fell 32.7 percent in
February from a year earlier to 1.41 million kilolitres (305,800
barrels per day), Trade Ministry data showed on Friday.
The Japanese government is believed to want Idemitsu Kosan
to continue cutting Iranian crude imports as it has
been, which is by 10 to 20 percent a year, the oil refiner's
chairman said last month.
Showa Shell Sekiyu, the nation's top buyer of
Iranian crude, will lift some Iranian barrels this month, but
the volume will be lower than last year's average of about
100,000 bpd, to comply with the U.S. sanctions, industry sources
said.
Another big lifter, JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp,
which media reports say is likely to cut imports from Iran by
10,000 bpd to about 80,000 bpd this year, is likely to lift some
Iran oil this month, the sources said.
The United States is pushing sanctions to pressure Iran to
curb its nuclear programme, which the West suspects is a cover
to develop atomic weapons but which Iran says is purely for
civilian use.
