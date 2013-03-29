BRIEF-French car registrations up 8.87 percent in May
French car registrations rose 8.87 percent in May, according to industry data published on Thursday by the CCFA automobile association.
TOKYO, March 29 Japan's crude oil imports from Iran in February fell 32.3 percent from a year earlier to 953,848 kilolitres (214,268 barrels per day), the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) data showed on Friday, as the world's third-biggest oil consumer seeks a waiver from U.S. sanctions.
Japan's Ministry of Finance recently issued customs-cleared imports data from Iran, but the oil industry considers METI data as a benchmark because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
French car registrations rose 8.87 percent in May, according to industry data published on Thursday by the CCFA automobile association.
June 1 Winha Commerce And Trade International Ltd: