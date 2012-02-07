TOKYO Feb 8 Japan's top oil refiner JX
Nippon Oil & Energy Corp is likely to cut crude oil imports from
Iran by 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to around 80,000 bpd from
April, the Nikkei business daily said on Wednesday.
Smaller rival Cosmo Oil Co has lowered its Iran
crude imports to a little below 30,000 bpd from about 40,000 bpd
since January, the report said.
Fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme
could make it difficult for refiners in Japan, Iran's No. 3
crude buyer, to pay Tehran for its oil. The two firms will
adjust the size of the reduction to follow the government's
instructions if the two nations reach a deal, the paper added.