* Japan under pressure to cut imports due to US sanctions
* JX, Cosmo may need to cut Iranian crude imports further
TOKYO Feb 8 JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp
will cut crude oil imports from Iran by 10,000 barrels per day
and Cosmo Oil has already reduced Iranian crude imports by
around that amount, media and a source said, as Japan's
government mulls restrictions on crude imports from that country
due to U.S. sanctions.
JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, Japan's top oil refiner and a
unit of JX Holdings, is likely to cut imports of
Iranian crude to around 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April
from about 90,000 bpd now, the Nikkei newspaper said on
Wednesday.
Smaller rival Cosmo Oil Co has already lowered its
Iran crude imports to a little below 30,000 bpd from about
40,000 bpd since January, an industry source told Reuters.
Fresh U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme
could make it difficult for refiners in Japan, Iran's No. 3
crude buyer, to pay Tehran for its oil. JX and Cosmo may reduce
Iranian imports further depending on the result of talks on the
matter between Japan and the United States.
Japan's Sankei newspaper also said on Wednesday
that JX has renewed a contract to import 83,000 bpd from Iran in
2012. But JX also has a separate 10,000 bpd contract that
expires at the end of March, and there is a possibility JX may
not renew it.
A JX spokesman said the reports were based on speculation.
Some other Japanese refiners including Idemitsu Kosan Co
have not yet decided on reductions of imports from Iran
and are awaiting instructions from the government.