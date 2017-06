TOKYO Feb 27 Japan's customs-cleared crude imports from Iran fell by 12.2 percent in January from the same month a year ago to 1.70 million kilolitres (345,000 barrels per day), Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

January imports were up, however, from December's 1.56 million kl (317,000 bpd). The December figure was down 14.7 percent from December 2010, the data showed. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edmund Klamann)