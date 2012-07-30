(Corrects month)

TOKYO, July 30 Japan's customs-cleared crude imports from Iran fell 33.9 percent in June from a year earlier to 812,693 kilolitres (170,389 barrels per day), Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, June crude imports from Iran rose 55.3 percent from May's 523,233 kl (106,162 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)