Connecticut Senate passes bill allowing purchase of nuclear power
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
(Corrects month)
TOKYO, July 30 Japan's customs-cleared crude imports from Iran fell 33.9 percent in June from a year earlier to 812,693 kilolitres (170,389 barrels per day), Ministry of Finance data showed on Monday.
On a month-on-month basis, June crude imports from Iran rose 55.3 percent from May's 523,233 kl (106,162 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
June 7 Connecticut's Senate passed a bill Wednesday morning that could allow the state to buy power from Dominion Energy Inc's Millstone nuclear power plant.
SINGAPORE/DUBAI, June 7 Abu Dhabi petroleum port authorities have eased restrictions on oil tankers going to and from Qatar, according to industry sources and shipping circulars seen by Reuters on Wednesday.