By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Aug 31 Japan's imports of Iranian crude
oil fell to zero in July for the first time since 1981, trade
ministry data showed on Friday, as Iran's No.3 oil buyer reined
in its appetite to keep from falling afoul of European Union
sanctions targeting insurance.
The data had been anticipated as Japanese buyers stopped
lifting Iranian crude from early in June until late in July so
that vessels on the final leg of the journey to Japan would not
be left uninsured in early July, after an EU ban on insurance of
Iranian cargoes took effect.
To compensate, Japan increased imports from the United Arab
Emirates and Iraq, among other suppliers.
July was the first time that Asia's second-biggest user of
crude did not import the fuel from Iran since January and
February 1981, when imports were temporarily halted in the wake
of the Iran-Iraq War, an official with the Ministry of Economy,
Trade and Industry (METI) said.
The trade ministry data differed from customs-cleared
figures issued on Thursday showing Japan last month imported
126,726 barrels per day from Iran, down 52.5 percent from a year
ago, but the oil industry takes the METI data as a benchmark
because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers.
Thursday's data from the Finance Ministry may have reflected
a delay in customs clearance of one or more cargoes that arrived
in late June or earlier. South Korea also unexpectedly reported
that it imported Iranian crude in July, which was attributed to
shipment delays in June cargoes.
Crude imports from Iran fell 38.7 percent in the first seven
months of the year to 6.94 million kl (204,931 barrels per day),
calculations based on the trade ministry data showed, despite an
increase in Japan's demand, driven by a sharp gain in fuel oil
sales for power generation because of a crippled nuclear sector.
The nation's crude imports from Iran have resumed this month
as Japan's government stepped in to provide a sovereign
guarantee of up to $7.6 billion for shipments to keep the oil
trade with Tehran going.
Japan joined South Korea among top Asian buyers in
temporarily halting all Iranian imports due to EU sanctions that
aim to cut Iran's oil revenues and force Tehran to curb its
nuclear programme, which the West fears is aimed at developing a
weapon. Iran has denied such a motive.
Japan has already scaled back its purchases of Iranian crude
to ensure an exemption from U.S. sanctions, which target
financial institutions dealing with Iran's central bank. The
U.S. measures came into effect in late June.
The United States gave Japan a waiver of those sanctions in
March after the Asian country cut import volumes of Iranian
crude.
Japan is the only country to date to offer sovereign
guarantees on shipments, while South Korea has announced that it
will resume Iranian imports from September, shifting to Iran the
responsibility of insurance and relying on the Middle Eastern
country to use its own tankers to deliver oil, following in the
footsteps of China and India.
Tehran offered to provide up to $1 billion of insurance
cover to Iranian vessels shipping oil to South Korea as Iran has
a major interest in keeping its crude flowing to South Korea,
China, India and Japan - its top four customers.
