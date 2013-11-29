* Japan crude imports from Iran fall 19 pct in Oct to
127,279
* Japan's Jan-Oct imports almost unchanged at 188,000 bpd
* Top Asian buyers Jan-Oct imports fall 15 pct, slump 43 pct
in Oct
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Nov 29 Asia's top buyers of Iranian crude
cut purchases by about 15 percent so far this year but shipments
may start rising after six world powers agreed this past Sunday
to ease some sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its
nuclear programme.
Tough U.S. and EU sanctions have slashed exports from the
OPEC member by more than half to about 1 million barrels per day
(bpd), costing it as much as $80 billion in lost revenue since
early 2012, according to White House estimates.
That pressured Iran to the negotiating table with world
powers, resulting in a historic deal on Nov. 24 that gives
Tehran some relief for its shattered economy.
India has already said it might start buying more crude from
Iran because it has cut its imports below what was allowed by
sanctions. Iran can also transfer some of the billions in
petrodollars that have been held up in purchasing countries.
"Buyers like India really couldn't take much Iranian oil
because of issues surrounding insurance," said Tony Nunan, oil
risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp in Tokyo.
"The deal smoothens out things a bit, and that will make it
easier for buyers to import Iranian oil. We may see some
increases in exports," he said.
Imports by Iran's largest customers - China, India, Japan
and South Korea - dropped to 924,560 bpd in the first 10 months
of the year, down from 1.087 million bpd in the same period a
year ago, according to official customs reports and tanker data
from trade sources.
Shipments in October by the four totalled 669,524 bpd, down
42.6 pct from 1.17 million bpd a year ago.
India made the deepest cuts this year as two of its
state-run refiners worried about constraints to insurance
coverage for tankers carrying Iranian oil and refineries
processing it.
Although the Geneva deal doesn't allow Iran to boost oil
sales for six months, India has room to raise its imports after
cutting them about 40 percent so far this year to 193,900 bpd.
ASIAN BUYERS
India may buy more crude from Iran in the next four months
and intends to increase purchases further in the next fiscal
year, its top oil bureaucrat said on Wednesday.
Underlining the depth of Iran's pain from the sanctions, its
biggest customer China imported just under 250,000 bpd of
Iranian crude in October, the lowest level since June 2010.
In the first ten months, China's purchases from Iran were
down 3.4 percent at 409,976 bpd.
Japan, which has struggled to cut its Iranian crude
purchases this year after reducing them more than 40 percent in
2012, imported 127,279 bpd in October, down 19 percent, the
country's trade ministry said on Friday.
Japan's imports of the oil were almost unchanged for the 10
months through October at about 188,000 bpd, the data showed.
South Korea's imports of Iran oil fell 9.2 percent to
132,648 bpd between January and October.
The U.S. believes the economic impact on Iran from its and
the EU's sanctions forced Tehran to the negotiating table, and
Washington has stressed that Tehran has to take concrete steps
within six months for further easing of the measures.
The European Union and the United States believe Iran is
developing nuclear weapons, while Iran says its programme is for
power generation.
SANCTIONS
Iran is quietly mobilising more ships to store and transport
oil, aiming to keep its fields working and mitigate losses while
the sanctions remain in place.
"It's not like Iranian exports will jump by another 1
million bpd straightaway," said Nunan. "That's why apart from
the huge fall in oil we saw on Monday, prices have stabilised
and are moving sideways."
The United States, which grants sanction waivers to buyers
who continually reduce their purchases from Iran, is due to
review compliance by China, India and South Korea soon.
Government and refinery officials in India have said they
believe the grant of the next six-month waiver is a formality
after the Sunday deal between the world powers and Iran.
Iran's oil sales were expected to fall sharply in October to
their lowest in months at about 719,000 bpd, according to
sources who track preliminary tanker loading plans.
(Additional reporting by Manash Goswami; Writing by Aaron
Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue and Simon Webb)