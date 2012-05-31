(Corrects to April instead of May in headline)

TOKYO May 31 Japan's crude oil imports from Iran fell 26.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 0.90 million kilolitres (189,137 barrels per day), data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on Thursday.

Japan's Ministry of Finance issued customs-cleared imports data from Iran on Wednesday, but the oil industry regards the METI data as the benchmark because it tracks the actual import status of oil tankers.

The Ministry of Finance data showed that customs-cleared crude imports from Iran in April tumbled 65.5 percent from a year earlier to 564,962 kl (118,450 bpd). (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)