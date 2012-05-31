(Corrects to April instead of May in headline)
TOKYO May 31 Japan's crude oil imports from
Iran fell 26.1 percent in April from a year earlier to 0.90
million kilolitres (189,137 barrels per day), data from the
Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) showed on
Thursday.
Japan's Ministry of Finance issued customs-cleared imports
data from Iran on Wednesday, but the oil industry regards the
METI data as the benchmark because it tracks the actual import
status of oil tankers.
The Ministry of Finance data showed that customs-cleared
crude imports from Iran in April tumbled 65.5 percent from a
year earlier to 564,962 kl (118,450 bpd).
