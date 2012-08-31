TOKYO Aug 31 Japan's imports of Iranian crude
oil fell to zero in July, trade ministry data showed on Friday,
as Iran's No.3 oil buyer held back from loading cargoes from the
Middle Eastern country to avoid contravening a European Union
ban on insurance imposed from the beginning of last month.
Japanese buyers stopped lifting Iranian crude in early June
so vessels sailing the final part of their journey to Japan
would not be uninsured in early July.
The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry's (METI) data
differed from customs-cleared figures issued on Thursday showing
Japan imported 126,726 barrels per day from Iran last month
(624,585 kilolitres), down 52.5 percent from the same month a
year ago.
Thursday's data from the Finance Ministry may have reflected
a delay in customs clearance on one or more cargoes that arrived
in late June or earlier. South Korea also unexpectedly reported
that it imported Iranian crude in July, which was attributed to
shipment delays in June cargoes.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by
Michael Watson)