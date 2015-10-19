TOKYO Oct 19 State-run Japan Oil, Gas and
Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) on Monday bought about 2.52
million barrels (400,000 kilolitres) of light crude via tender
for the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserves, a trade
ministry official said.
JOGMEC was seeking four sets of 630,000-barrel light crude,
which are to be delivered to two government stockpiling bases in
Tomakomai City in Hokkaido, northern Japan, by Feb. 24, 2016.
The ministry official declined to comment on the crude
grades or the prices.
The tender comes after Japan in June sold a total 4.15
million barrels of crude from the government's Strategic
Petroleum Reserves as part of a plan to replace the oil with
other grades.
In recent years, Japan has been replacing heavier crude in
its reserves with lighter crudes to reflect the growing share of
light crudes in recent imports. The tender is not linked to any
emergency release coordinated by the International Energy
Agency.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)