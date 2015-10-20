TOKYO Oct 20 State-run Japan Oil, Gas and
Metals National Corp (JOGMEC) on Monday bought about 2.52
million barrels (400,000 kilolitres) of Abu Dhabi Das crude via
tender for the government's Strategic Petroleum Reserves,
industry sources said on Tuesday.
JOGMEC was seeking four sets of 630,000-barrel light crude,
which are to be delivered to two government stockpiling bases in
Tomakomai City in Hokkaido, northern Japan, by Feb. 24, 2016.
Sources said JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp and Mitsubishi Corp
were awarded the tender. One of them said both firms may have
been awarded two sets of 630,000-barrels each.
A Mitsubishi Corp spokesman declined to comment, citing a
confidentiality agreement. JX Nippon Oil & Energy declined to
comment. The trade ministry official on Monday said JOGMEC
bought the barrels but declined to comment on the crude grades
or the prices.
The tender comes after Japan in June sold a total 4.15
million barrels of crude from the government's Strategic
Petroleum Reserves as part of a plan to replace the oil with
other grades.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)