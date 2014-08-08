(Adds details, no comment from companies in 3rd paragraph)
TOKYO Aug 8 State-run Japan Oil, Gas and Metals
National Corp (JOGMEC) on Friday bought about 630,000 barrels
(100,000 kilolitres) of Middle Eastern light crude for the
government's Strategic Petroleum Reserves via tender, industry
sources familiar with the matter said.
JOGMEC had been seeking Middle Eastern light crude, with
shipments to be delivered to the Shibushi national oil storage
base in Kagoshima, southern Japan, operated by the wholly-owned
unit of JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp, between Oct. 10
and Dec. 20.
Sources said Mitsubishi Corp likely sold Abu Dhabi Murban
crude to JOGMEC. Mitsubishi declined to comment. JOGMEC could
not be immediately reached for comment.
The tender represents a replenishing of stockpiles after
Japan in June sold about 1.89 million barrels (300,000
kilolitres) of Middle Eastern heavy sour Khafji crude from the
government's strategic reserves.
In recent years, Japan has been replacing heavier crude in
its reserves with lighter crudes to reflect the growing share of
light crudes in recent imports.
