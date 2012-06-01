SEOUL, June 1 South Korea's crude oil imports in May rose 12.1 percent from a year earlier, preliminary customs figures released by the economy ministry showed on Friday. Final import figures will be available later in the month from state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC). Details of the preliminary import figures are as follows (in millions of barrels): May 2012 April 2012 May 2011 Crude oil 81.1 73.2 72.3 Note: The ministry did not break down imports by country. South Korea's total crude imports in April lost 3.7 percent year on year, KNOC data on Monday showed. (Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)