SINGAPORE Jan 21 Malaysia's state oil firm Petronas has set the price factor for Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) for January at $8.30 per barrel, an industry source said on Tuesday.

Petronas introduced a new official selling price (OSP) for its crude based on a basket of Malaysian crude oil grades Labuan, Miri Light and Kikeh effective Jan. 1. (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Paul Tait)