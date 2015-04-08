(For OSP list, click )

SINGAPORE, April 8 State oil firm Petronas has set the price factor for Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) for April at $5 per barrel, unchanged from the previous month, the company said on Wednesday.

Petronas introduced a new official selling price (OSP) for its crude based on a basket of Malaysian crude oil grades Labuan, Miri Light and Kikeh effective January last year.

