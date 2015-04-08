BRIEF-Appoints Mohammed El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
•Says Mansour Abdul Majid Amer resigns as chairman and managing director •Appoints Mohammed Ahmed Fouad El Mekawy as chairman and managing director
SINGAPORE, April 8 State oil firm Petronas has set the price factor for Malaysian Crude Oil (MCO) for April at $5 per barrel, unchanged from the previous month, the company said on Wednesday.
Petronas introduced a new official selling price (OSP) for its crude based on a basket of Malaysian crude oil grades Labuan, Miri Light and Kikeh effective January last year.
CAIRO, May 7 Egypt plans to issue a new Eurobond at the end of May or start of June, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy said on Sunday, after finding strong investor appetite for its $4 billion issuance in January.