MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi's SABIC slips after Q1 results; Gulf sluggish on oil but Egypt up
* Saudi non-oil industrials up before deputy crown prince speaks
CRUDE OIL FUTURES EXTEND GAINS IN NEW YORK TRADE AS HEATING OIL AND GASOLINE RALLY, BRENT CRUDE UP $1 BBL
* Saudi non-oil industrials up before deputy crown prince speaks
SOCHI, Russia, May 2 German Chancellor Angela Merkel, asked on a trip to Russia about the threat of Russian interference during this year's German election campaign, said she was not a fearful person and would counter unreliable information with facts.