UPDATE 8-Oil rises; producers pledge output cuts ahead of meeting
* Record volumes of North Sea, U.S. oil shipped to Asia (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
CRUDE OIL FUTURES PARE LOSSES SLIGHTLY AFTER U.S. OIL DRILLERS CUT RIGS FIRST TIME IN 4 WEEKS
* Record volumes of North Sea, U.S. oil shipped to Asia (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
MILAN/PODGORICA, May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by the year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.