(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON, July 17 The oil market was massively
oversupplied in the second quarter and remains so today, the
International Energy Agency (IEA) wrote in its latest monthly
oil market report.
"The market's ability to absorb that oversupply is unlikely
to last. Onshore storage space is limited. So is the tanker
fleet. New refineries do not get built every day. Something has
to give," the agency warned starkly.
If so, someone forgot to tell the futures markets, where
timespreads have remained firm and give no indication storage
might be running out (link.reuters.com/zyt25w).
Brent and WTI futures imply the market is willing to pay
less than 45 cents per barrel per month to finance and store
crude on average over the next half-year, down from more than $1
at times between January and March.
According to the IEA, global crude oil stocks should have
risen by a massive 3.3 million barrels per day between April and
June given the reported imbalance between supply and demand.
In the face of such a massive implied stock build, the
agency wondered why prices had not fallen more sharply, and
where the oil ended up, given reported stockpiles increased by
just one-third of the implied amount.
Strong gasoline demand in the United States, plus refinery
start ups and increased oil in transit, could all go some way to
explain why prices are higher and stocks lower than expected.
But more than 100 million barrels have disappeared into the
"miscellaneous to balance" line in the agency's market accounts,
which is an awful lot of oil to lose in the statistical system.
WEAKNESS AHEAD
The agency thinks the sources of support cannot last so the
market will have to continue rebalancing in 2016.
It forecasts non-OPEC production will remain flat in 2016,
after rising 2.4 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2014 and 1
million bpd in 2015.
But that may require a further fall in prices to force the
necessary slowdown in shale and non-shale production. "The
bottom of the market may still be ahead," the agency warned.
Given the enormous amount of crude that has gone unaccounted
for in the first half of 2015, some scepticism is justified.
If the agency is right, though, crude prices will have to
fall further to force a further slowdown in non-OPEC production.
Price weakness would be concentrated in the near term, causing
the time spreads to soften.
So far, there has not been much sign of renewed softening in
the spreads. In fact, the market has moved in the opposite
direction.
The discount for Brent delivered in September compared with
December 2015 has actually narrowed from almost $2 per barrel on
June 22 to less than $1.40 currently (link.reuters.com/fav25w).
If the IEA's forecast is to be believed, however, and many
analysts share the same view, then the time spreads should
weaken again.
Goldman Sachs forecast further falls in spot prices by
October and said "evidence of a growing market surplus should
weigh on timespreads going forward" in a research note published
on July 8.
The alternative view is that fuel demand will continue to
grow strongly, especially after the recent drop in spot prices,
while the growth in shale output will continue to stall or even
reverse in the later part of the year.
The spreads are set to become a key battleground between
contending views about how far the rebalancing of the oil market
still has to run.
