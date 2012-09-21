SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Qatar International Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold two grades of condensate for November loading at stronger differentials than earlier cargoes, industry sources said on Friday.

The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at a $1.50 per barrel premium to Dubai quotes and low sulphur condensate (LSC) at a 50 cents per barrel discount to Dubai quotes, they said.

Tasweeq sold about 5-6 cargoes each of the two condensate grades, traders said. Shell, Essar Oil and Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp were among the buyers, they added.

The deals could not be independently verified.

Traders said that strong premiums in the Middle East crude market as well as lower supplies of LSC resulted in higher bids at the tender.

Tasweeq had sold DFC at parity to Dubai quotes and LSC at $2 a barrel below Dubai for October loading.