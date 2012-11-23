SINGAPORE Nov 23 Qatar International Petroleum
Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, has sold two grades of condensate for
January loading at nearly steady differentials compared with the
previous month's cargoes, industry sources said on Friday.
The producer sold deodorised field condensate (DFC) at a
premium of $1-$1.50 per barrel to Dubai quotes and low sulphur
condensate (LSC) at parity to 50 cents below Dubai quotes, they
said.
Tasweeq sold between seven to eight cargoes of DFC and LSC
each, the sources said. Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil, South
Korea's GS Caltex and SK Energy were the likely buyers, they
added.
The deals could not be independently verified.
Tasweeq had sold DFC at $1-$2 premium to Dubai quotes and
LSC at parity to Dubai quotes for December loading.