SINGAPORE, March 15 Qatar International
Petroleum Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold six cargoes of
al-Shaheen crude for May loading at slightly stronger premiums
than the previous month, traders said on Friday.
Tasweeq sold al-Shaheen at $1.00 to $1.40 a barrel above
Dubai quotes, traders said. It had sold April cargoes at
premiums in the $0.80-$1.40 range last month.
Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu, oil major
Exxon Mobil, India's Reliance Industries Ltd
and South Korea's SK Energy were among the buyers, sources said.
Maersk and Marubeni this week sold May al-Shaheen at $1.5 to
$1.6 per barrel over Dubai quotes in the spot market, traders
said.