SINGAPORE Feb 15 Qatar International Petroleum
Marketing Co, or Tasweeq, sold seven cargoes of al-Shaheen crude
for April loading at weaker premiums than the previous month,
traders said on Friday.
Tasweeq sold al-Shaheen at $0.80 to $1.40 a barrel above
Dubai quotes, traders said, adding that most were sold on top of
the range. It had sold March cargoes in the $1.60-$1.90 range
last month.
Traders said premiums were weaker as demand is expected to
be lower from north Asian refiners which are heading into
maintenance in the second quarter, as well as because of sharp
cuts in official selling prices by producers.
Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu, oil major
Exxon Mobil and India's Reliance Industries Ltd
were among the buyers, sources said. Maersk this week
sold April al-Shaheen at $1.1 to $1.2 per barrel over Dubai
quotes in the spot market, traders said.