By Anna Louie Sussman
EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania Feb 28 A handful of new
East Coast terminals that will pump Bakken and other crude from
trains onto barges may end demand for imported light, sweet oil
in the U.S. Northeast, the latest twist in the shale revolution
that is reshaping the market.
By mid-year, new rail-to-barge facilities in Pennsylvania
and Virginia will be able to unload more than 200,000 barrels
per day (bpd) of crude, enough for refiners like PBF Energy
or Phillips 66 to replace their remaining
barrels of Nigerian or Norwegian oil, analysts say. A third
facility in New Jersey may add to the flow soon.
The new terminals are part of a massive wave of investment
into North American oil transportation and logistics, fueled by
the emergence of fast-growing shale production in remote places
like North Dakota. Output is rising so quickly it is already
threatening to saturate the U.S. Gulf Coast refining hub,
meaning more crude may be moving east or west.
On a recent evening, klieg lights illuminated the site of a
former power plant in Eddystone, an industrial town on the
Delaware River outside Philadelphia. More than 500 workers have
been working through the night since October to lay fresh train
tracks, retrofit a storage tank and install the machinery that
will load and unload a mile-long, 118-car oil train in a day.
The crude will be piped to docks, where 145,000-barrel
barges will ferry it to a clutch of refiners less than 10 miles
(16 km) away. Canada's Enbridge and partner Canopy
Prospecting aim to have the terminal running by the end of
March, and may double capacity to 160,000 bpd by the end of next
year.
It is not yet clear exactly how markets will adjust to the
new capacity. Local refiners have spent tens of millions of
dollars building their own rail offloading terminals direct to
their doorsteps. Keeping some overseas imports flowing may
provide a more varied slate of crude and provide useful
bargaining power with domestic shippers.
On paper, however, the new capacity could shut the door on
imports of lighter, low-sulfur crude into a half-dozen East
Coast refiners. Such shipments, which ran in excess of 800,000
bpd just a few years ago, have fallen this year from 400,000 bpd
in the first quarter to less than 240,000 bpd in October and
November, according to U.S. government data.
The new capacity to take Bakken crude will "just shut down
imports," said David St. Amand, president of Navigistics
Consulting, a shipping consultancy.
In December, the first trains began rolling in to Plains All
American's 140,000 bpd rail-to-barge terminal at a
former refinery in Yorktown, Virginia. It is unclear how much
oil is flowing through the facility, but industry observers said
that barges are moving crude to the Philadelphia Energy
Solutions refinery, a trip of around 200 miles (322 km).
For a graphic on imports: link.reuters.com/gev27v
EAST COAST REVIVAL
The shale boom has been a godsend for East Coast refinery
operators like Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines
, and Carlyle Group's joint-venture PES, which
runs a 330,000 bpd plant in Philadelphia, the area's largest.
Most of the domestic crude now arriving on the East Coast is
coming by rail to purpose-built terminals at the refiners
themselves. PBF Energy currently brings 80,000 to 90,000 bpd of
light crude, with construction under way to bring that up to
130,000 bpd, executives said this month. PES brought its direct
crude-by-rail capacity to 200,000 bpd in the third quarter.
Even with rail costs of up to $10 a barrel, Bakken is still
"vastly superior" to imports priced off of European benchmark
Brent, said PES chief executive Philip Rinaldi.
After decades of near total dependence on imported crude,
PES now runs 75 percent domestic oil, he said. On top of its own
rail terminal, it also takes in some 25,000 bpd by barge via
Sunoco's multimodal terminal in Eagle Point, New Jersey.
Now, new rail-to-barge terminals offer even more flexibility
for refiners from Delaware to Newfoundland that process up to
1.8 million bpd.
Until last year, the two major rail-to-barge terminals
operating in the region were in Albany, New York, where as much
as 220,000 bpd is transferred onto barges down the Hudson River
to Bayway, New Jersey, or up to Canadian refiner Irving Oil in
St. John, New Brunswick. (For a full list of crude-by-rail
projects in the U.S., see )
Buckeye Partners LP is due to finish an overhaul of its
Perth Amboy terminal in New Jersey by mid-year, including a
crude offloading facility, four docks, and pipeline
connectivity, said Kevin Goodwin, vice president and treasurer.
He would not disclose its capacity, but confirmed the company is
in discussions with customers to bring Bakken crude by rail.
FLEXIBILITY AT A PRICE
While barges offer more flexibility than on-site refinery
rail terminals, they come at a cost.
Rail freight from the Bakken fields to various East Coast
destination range from $8.70 a barrel to Philadelphia to $10.20
to Yorktown, according to Genscape's PetroRail report.
It costs another $1 or less to barge the crude from
Eddystone to its nearby refineries, and up to $2.50 or $3 a
barrel from Yorktown. Transferring from rail to barge adds an
additional $1.50 to $2 in fees for unloading and again for
loading, said logistics experts.
Despite the higher barge costs, Yorktown offers a useful
alternative to the "more congested Philadelphia region," said
Brad Leone, spokesman for Plains All American Pipelines. He
declined to comment on Yorktown's customers.
Bakken crude BAK- is now trading at around $12 a barrel
less than benchmark Brent, but in November had fallen to
a more than $30 discount, according to Reuters data.
"Say it costs $12-$15 to send a barrel from North Dakota to
the East Coast; it's still pretty good economics for you," said
Chris Neumiller, senior energy and shipping advisor at
McQuilling Services LLC.
JONES ACT BUMMER, EXPORT GATEWAY
In addition to cutting imports, the new terminals may also
affect domestic oil flows in other ways.
For instance, they may cut off an emerging arbitrage for
Texas Eagle Ford crude sailing up the East Coast on costly Jones
Act vessels, a route that runs around $4 to $6 a barrel on a
330,000-barrel tanker. While too costly for now, a growing Gulf
Coast glut could widen the price spread between Bakken and Eagle
Ford crudes that will dictate whether it works.
As East Coast refiners fill up, the oil may flow further
afield, up to Canadian refiners on the East Coast that are
slowly absorbing more and more U.S. shale oil.
If U.S. export limits are loosened, they could even go
further afield. The Yorktown site is able to load ocean-going
tankers, executives said in February.
For the moment, though, the focus is simply on sating demand
from domestic refiners who are craving more.
"They have a thirst for as much Bakken crude as they can get
their hands on," said Steven Turnbull, Eddystone's facility
manager.
