By Jarrett Renshaw
OLEAN, New York, Sept 1 Amid the rolling
mountains surrounding this quiet town in southwest New York
state, tucked away on miles-long stretches of underused rail
tracks, hundreds of idle oil tank cars attest to the extent of
fallout from oil's rout.
The oil tank cars - a year ago sought-after to haul crude
from North Dakota to New Jersey - now stand idle as a result of
two converging trends: the reversal in U.S. shale oil production
and the completion of new pipelines.
They show how the pain from the slump in the oil-by-rail
industry has spread far and wide.
Big rail lines, such as Berkshire Hathaway-owned
BNSF Railways or Union Pacific are losing what used to
be their fastest-growing source of new traffic; refiners such as
PBF Energy are left with millions of dollars worth of
unused rolling stock; and leasing firms such as Trinity
Industries and Greenbrier Companies Inc have
seen monthly rates fall to a third of peaks above $2000 per car.
There is one winner, though.
Short-line railroads from Utah to Pennsylvania are making
millions of dollars every month by providing refiners, producers
and traders a place to park their unused tank cars.
Outside this town of 14,000, along sidings that once helped
ship vast volumes of coal, lumber and other raw materials during
the region's industrial heyday, the Western New York and
Pennsylvania Railroad is now collecting fees for about 800 cars.
"They've been here for about five months, and we hear rumors
more are coming," Carl Belke, chief operating officer for the
line, told Reuters.
WNY&P's main rail line is about 190 miles (306 km) long. By
comparison, BNSF has 32,500 route miles in 32 states.
Gennessee and Wyoming, the nation's largest short
line rail road, is collecting as much as $5 a day on each of
about 2,000 idle crude rail cars in Utah, the Midwest and
Canada, according to chief commercial officer Michael Miller.
The company is also storing up to 700 frac sand cars, as
plummeting oil prices have pushed production into reverse for
the first time in five years. Demand has been rising since late
last year, accelerating further in the past three months, Miller
said.
Reading Blue Mountain & Northern Railroad and the North
Shore railroads in Pennsylvania are also storing cars, according
to company officials. Neither company would provide specific
numbers.
To be sure, the extra revenue offsets only some of the
income lost because of a drop in traffic caused by declining
coal use and slowing crude shipments.
"We'd much rather be moving cars than storing them," Miller
said.
Still, rail car storage is a fast-growing business. In
addition to oil traffic decline, tens of thousands of cars may
need to be retrofitted or replaced to meet tough new safety
regulations.
"Clearly, the number of cars being displaced over the coming
months exceeds the existing capacity for storage," Todd Cecil,
vice president at Chicago-based Iowa Pacific Holdings said in a
July news release announcing its storage expansion plans.
The short rail company also said it already had three unit
trains in storage in Colorado and was planning to use its tracks
in upstate New York, along with others, to capitalize on demand
for up to 50,000 cars that it expects to come off the tracks as
the new rules are phased in.
IMPORTS AND PIPELINES
Short line railroads have traditionally served as a
temporary storage hub for underused rail cars, particularly in
regions where industry has shut down or scaled back.
"Simply, they have the space," Barton Jennings, a professor
of supply chain management at Western Illinois University, said.
"Many of these short lines have a one or two customers and they
can utilize their sidings for storage. Also, they are located at
the beginning or end of a trip, so it makes sense."
Crude shipments by rail soared to 1.1 million barrels per
day (bpd) in December 2014, or more than a tenth of total U.S.
production, from 20,000 bpd in 2009, but volumes have been
falling since the start of this year, according to the data from
the U.S. Energy Information Administration. (Graphic:link.reuters.com/xag55w)
Some of the decline may reflect lower demand from refiners
such as PBF, which found it cheaper to import crude this year
than to haul it by rail from North Dakota, where most traffic
originates.
While the firm has invested in new facilities to allow its
two East Coast refineries to unload up to 210,000 bpd of crude
oil from rail cars, it only ran about 60,000 bpd in the second
quarter, less than its contractual amount, CEO Tom Nimbley told
investors last month. Shipments are set to fall to as little as
40,000 bpd this quarter.
Rival refinery Phillips 66 has also cut oil-by-rail
shipments.
"We actually set cars on the siding. We brought imported
crudes in the system," CEO Greg Garland recently told investors.
In addition, construction of several new pipelines from
North Dakota to a major storage facility in Cushing, Oklahoma,
has been completed, providing a cheaper alternative for shippers
and further reducing demand for tank cars.
For the first time since 2012, pipeline shipments from North
Dakota are due to overtake exports by rail, state data shows. If
the slump in shipments and tank car glut persists companies
could consider scrapping some cars, though analysts say it is
unlikely.
"It's too big of a write off," said Taylor Robinson,
president of PLG Consulting, which works with crude by rail
firms."They will hold on to them and hope things improve. These
are 30-40 year assets."
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)