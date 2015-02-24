By Kristen Hays
| HOUSTON
HOUSTON Feb 23 Royal Dutch Shell's
proposed crude-by-rail project in Washington state has been put
on hold pending environmental review, just days after a pair of
oil train derailments caused huge fires in Canada and West
Virginia.
A Skagit County Office of Land Use Hearings examiner ruled
Shell's proposal must undergo a full environmental review, which
can take a year or more.
Shell's competitors have been railing in U.S. crudes since
2012 to displace more costly imports and declining Alaskan oil.
But a spate of derailments and crashes since 2013 has raised
safety questions, particularly with North Dakota Bakken crude.
"Catastrophes have occurred elsewhere. No one doubts that
such a thing could occur here," the examiner, Wick Dufford,
wrote in the order issued Monday.
Last week a CSX Corp train derailed in Mount Carbon,
West Virginia, causing an explosion that set 19 cars ablaze and
destroyed a house. Two days before that a Canadian National
Railway Co train derailed in remote northern Ontario,
spilling oil and causing several cars to burn.
The worst accident by far was in July 2013 when a runaway
train carrying Bakken crude crashed and exploded in a small
Quebec town, killing 47 people.
Shell said the proposal to move 70,000 barrels per day of
inland U.S. crude is critical for its 145,000 bpd refinery in
Anacortes, and the company has participated in an "exhaustive"
permitting process for more than two years.
Nearly a year ago the county determined that Shell's project
would not require a full review, and several environmental
organizations appealed.
"We respect the hearing examiner's decision and are
determined to stay the course in this process," Shell said.
Tesoro Corp started railing Bakken crude to its
120,000 bpd refinery next to Shell's plant in 2012. BP Plc
, Trailstone's U.S. Oil & Refining and Phillips 66
followed suit in 2013 and 2014.
Shell was the last of the state's refiners to seek
crude-by-rail permits in late 2013. Opponents were largely
unaware of the other projects during the permitting phases, but
Shell's project caught their attention.
Dufford wrote that none of the previous approvals considered
the "whole Northwest Washington scene."
"Unquestionably, the potential magnitude and duration of
environmental and human harm from oil train operations in
Northwest Washington could be very great," he wrote.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)