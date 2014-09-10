HOUSTON, Sept 9 The U.S. and Canadian oil boom has been in full swing for several years, but California refiners remain far behind peers elsewhere in the country in terms of replacing expensive imports with those cheaper crudes. No major crude pipelines cross the Rocky Mountains, leaving the isolated region dependent on rail to tap the burgeoning bounty in Texas, North Dakota and other growing oilfields. More than half of the 1.7 million barrels of crude processed by California refineries each day is imported, largely from Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Iraq and Colombia. The rest comes from California and Alaska, where output is declining. Several refiners and logistics or pipeline companies are trying to tap U.S. and Canadian crude via rail, but California's tough regulatory environment and growing opposition in light of fiery crude train crashes elsewhere could delay some from starting up. Tesoro Corp and Savage Companies also are proposing a 360,000 barrels per day railport at the Port of Vancouver in Washington that, if approved, could potentially replace more than 40 percent of California's imported crude with cheaper North American crudes. Once sent by rail to Vancouver, crude would be loaded onto barges or ships bound for West Coast refineries. Here is a rundown of California's crude slate and existing and pending oil-by-rail projects: CALIFORNIA CRUDE California's 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude processed in 2013 came from these three main sources: * Imports: 875,564 bpd, 51 percent of the total * California, 631,441 bpd, 37 percent * Alaska, 201,720 bpd, 12 percent The non-California supply arrives via ships or barges except negligible oil-by-rail shipments, which reached 15,715 bpd in the first quarter of 2014. That is less than 2 percent of the overall 873,967 bpd that originated on top U.S. railroads throughout the United States in the same period. By comparison, in 2003 a little more than one-third of the 1.8 million bpd of crude processed in California came from imports: * Imports, 636,923 bpd, 34 percent * California, 792,920 bpd, 42.5 percent * Alaska, 438,805 bpd, 23.5 percent Source: California Energy Commission CALIFORNIA OIL-BY-RAIL PROJECTS COMPANY NAME PROJECT LOCATION CAPACITY STATUS ('000 bpd) Kinder Morgan Terminal Richmond CA 72,000; Operational, Energy Partners converted opponents' existing lawsuit ethanol seeking to terminal to halt crude Sept. operations 2013 pending an environmental review dismissed on Sept. 5, 2014 WesPac Terminal Pittsburg CA 51,000 or 5 Awaiting Energy-Pittsbur trains per permits; g (WesPac week at environmental energy and upgraded fuel review Oiltanking terminal finished Holdings second round Americas Inc of public comment Tesoro Corp Refinery Martinez CA 5,000-10,000; Receives can increase crude from to Kinder Morgan 30,000-50,000 Richmond operation Phillips 66 Refinery Arroyo Grande Up to 40,800 Final draft CA; sends if reach peak of heavy crude of up to five environmental converted to 80-railcar review being feedstock to trains per recirculated second plant week for public in Rodeo, CA review; public hearing postponed to January 2015 from April 2014 Valero Energy Refinery Benicia CA Up to 50,000 Seeking Corp permits; environmental review circulated for public comment through Aug. 1 Plains All Terminal Bakersfield CA 70,000 Phase I 4Q American initially; 2014; Seeking expandable to permits to 140,000 test and restart inactive pipeline to increase capacity Alon Energy USA Refinery Bakersfield CA 13,000 each Permit at approved Bakersfield Sept. 9, oil and 2014, to Paramount and expand Long Beach Bakersfield asphalt offloading to refineries 150,000 bpd; refinery has been shut since 4Q 2012; project to start up by 3Q 2015 Targa Resources Terminal Stockton CA 70,000 Awaiting Partners permits for ; TRC rail-to-barge Companies Inc facility; no disclosed startup date Valero Refinery Wilmington CA 60,000 Withdrew permit applications, may use third-party facilities Phillips 66 Refinery Wilmington CA 20,000 Slated to receive 20,000 bpd from Plains Bakersfield operation via pipeline Tesoro Corp Refinery Los Angeles CA 25,000 Slated to receive 25,000 from Plains Bakersfield operation via pipeline Interstate Oil Offloading to Sacramento CA 5,400 Operational Co truck Carson Oil Inc Offloading to Sacramento CA 7,800 Operational truck Sources: Company presentations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, local planning commissions (Reporting By Kristen Hays; Editing by Ken Wills)