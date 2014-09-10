HOUSTON, Sept 9 The U.S. and Canadian oil boom has been in full
swing for several years, but California refiners remain far behind peers
elsewhere in the country in terms of replacing expensive imports with those
cheaper crudes.
No major crude pipelines cross the Rocky Mountains, leaving the isolated
region dependent on rail to tap the burgeoning bounty in Texas, North Dakota and
other growing oilfields.
More than half of the 1.7 million barrels of crude processed by California
refineries each day is imported, largely from Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Iraq and
Colombia. The rest comes from California and Alaska, where output is declining.
Several refiners and logistics or pipeline companies are trying to tap U.S.
and Canadian crude via rail, but California's tough regulatory environment and
growing opposition in light of fiery crude train crashes elsewhere could delay
some from starting up.
Tesoro Corp and Savage Companies also are proposing a 360,000
barrels per day railport at the Port of Vancouver in Washington that, if
approved, could potentially replace more than 40 percent of California's
imported crude with cheaper North American crudes. Once sent by rail to
Vancouver, crude would be loaded onto barges or ships bound for West Coast
refineries.
Here is a rundown of California's crude slate and existing and pending
oil-by-rail projects:
CALIFORNIA CRUDE
California's 1.7 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude processed in 2013
came from these three main sources:
* Imports: 875,564 bpd, 51 percent of the total
* California, 631,441 bpd, 37 percent
* Alaska, 201,720 bpd, 12 percent
The non-California supply arrives via ships or barges except negligible
oil-by-rail shipments, which reached 15,715 bpd in the first quarter of 2014.
That is less than 2 percent of the overall 873,967 bpd that originated on top
U.S. railroads throughout the United States in the same period.
By comparison, in 2003 a little more than one-third of the 1.8 million bpd
of crude processed in California came from imports:
* Imports, 636,923 bpd, 34 percent
* California, 792,920 bpd, 42.5 percent
* Alaska, 438,805 bpd, 23.5 percent
Source: California Energy Commission
CALIFORNIA OIL-BY-RAIL PROJECTS
COMPANY NAME PROJECT LOCATION CAPACITY STATUS
('000 bpd)
Kinder Morgan Terminal Richmond CA 72,000; Operational,
Energy Partners converted opponents'
existing lawsuit
ethanol seeking to
terminal to halt
crude Sept. operations
2013 pending an
environmental
review
dismissed on
Sept. 5, 2014
WesPac Terminal Pittsburg CA 51,000 or 5 Awaiting
Energy-Pittsbur trains per permits;
g (WesPac week at environmental
energy and upgraded fuel review
Oiltanking terminal finished
Holdings second round
Americas Inc of public
comment
Tesoro Corp Refinery Martinez CA 5,000-10,000; Receives
can increase crude from
to Kinder Morgan
30,000-50,000 Richmond
operation
Phillips 66 Refinery Arroyo Grande Up to 40,800 Final draft
CA; sends if reach peak of
heavy crude of up to five environmental
converted to 80-railcar review being
feedstock to trains per recirculated
second plant week for public
in Rodeo, CA review;
public
hearing
postponed to
January 2015
from April
2014
Valero Energy Refinery Benicia CA Up to 50,000 Seeking
Corp permits;
environmental
review
circulated
for public
comment
through Aug.
1
Plains All Terminal Bakersfield CA 70,000 Phase I 4Q
American initially; 2014; Seeking
expandable to permits to
140,000 test and
restart
inactive
pipeline to
increase
capacity
Alon Energy USA Refinery Bakersfield CA 13,000 each Permit
at approved
Bakersfield Sept. 9,
oil and 2014, to
Paramount and expand
Long Beach Bakersfield
asphalt offloading to
refineries 150,000 bpd;
refinery has
been shut
since 4Q
2012; project
to start up
by 3Q 2015
Targa Resources Terminal Stockton CA 70,000 Awaiting
Partners permits for
; TRC rail-to-barge
Companies Inc facility; no
disclosed
startup date
Valero Refinery Wilmington CA 60,000 Withdrew
permit
applications,
may use
third-party
facilities
Phillips 66 Refinery Wilmington CA 20,000 Slated to
receive
20,000 bpd
from Plains
Bakersfield
operation via
pipeline
Tesoro Corp Refinery Los Angeles CA 25,000 Slated to
receive
25,000 from
Plains
Bakersfield
operation via
pipeline
Interstate Oil Offloading to Sacramento CA 5,400 Operational
Co truck
Carson Oil Inc Offloading to Sacramento CA 7,800 Operational
truck
Sources: Company presentations, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
filings, local planning commissions
