(Adds quotes and details on refinery project)
By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Sept 10 Alon USA Energy intends
to restart its refinery in Bakersfield, California in 2016 after
a string of upgrades to enable it to process light inland U.S.
crude that will arrive via a new oil-by-rail facility, Chief
Executive Paul Eisman told Reuters on Wednesday.
"It's always been our intention to restart the refinery and
that's not changed," Eisman said.
The company shut the 70,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery
in late 2012 because it was unprofitable, saying access to cheap
inland U.S. crudes from Texas and North Dakota's Bakken shale
was necessary to make operations economical again.
Given California's isolation from those oilfields by the
Rocky Mountains and the lack of oil pipelines that run west,
Alon sought to tap those crudes via rail. On Tuesday Kern County
officials approved Alon's permit to build a 150,000 bpd
oil-by-rail offloading facility after a lengthy environmental
review, and it will receive both domestic and Canadian heavy
crudes.
The company aims to start up the rail operation in the third
quarter next year. Initially Alon can ship all the crude to
other California refineries via pipeline, and then ship out
whatever the refinery doesn't process when it is restarted
later.
Eisman said both projects could cost about $170 million, but
that is an initial estimate and may change once more detailed
engineering work is done. Getting the rail project permitted was
the crucial step to moving forward.
"We still think that if we can provide a price-competitive
type of crude into that market, we've got a shot at making this
happen," he said.
The refinery upgrades involve adding or replacing pumps,
compressors, control valves and heat exchangers and
reconfiguring some process units to shift to a light crude
slate. That includes a pre-flash unit, which some other refiners
along the Gulf Coast have installed to better handle lighter
crudes.
Eisman said the company hasn't yet decided whether to buy or
lease a fleet of railcars for the rail project, but it will
accept only cars that meet the latest standard adopted by the
industry in October 2011, with thicker hulls and reinforced
valves.
The U.S. Transportation Department is seeking public comment
through Sept. 23 on proposed new standards that include an
option for even thicker steel hulls and other reinforcements in
light of crude oil train crashes.
"Obviously, we'll meet all future regulations." Eisman said.
(Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Chris Reese)