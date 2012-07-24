SINGAPORE, July 24 Surgutneftgaz, Russia's fourth-largest oil producer, sold five cargoes of ESPO crude for loading in September to October at higher premiums as refining margins improved, traders said on Tuesday.

The producer sold the cargoes at premiums between $2.90 and $3.20 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said.

Sinochem likely bought the Sept. 9-13 cargo while the Sept. 11-15 cargo went to Glencore.

Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp purchased two cargoes to load on Sept. 18-22 and 23-27 and Gunvor bought the Sept. 28-Oct. 2 cargo. Each cargo is 100,000 tonnes.

ESPO premium fell to its lowest in 20 months when Surgut sold August cargoes at between $2.50 and $3.75 a barrel above Dubai quotes. (Reporting by Florence Tan and Ramya Venugopal; editing by Miral Fahmy)