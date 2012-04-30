SINGAPORE, April 30 Russia's top oil producer Rosneft sold a cargo of ESPO Blend crude at a higher premium than earlier tenders for June cargoes, traders said on Monday.

The deal could signal a rebound for the distillates-rich grade as ESPO premiums had fallen in previous tenders for June cargoes, in line with a slump for rival Middle Eastern grades.

The 730,000-barrel cargo for June 21-24 loading was sold to Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Group at a premium of $4.33 per barrel to Dubai quotes, they said. The deal could not be confirmed.

In Rosneft's previous tender, the producer sold a May 19-22 cargo to BP Plc at about $3.50 per barrel above May Dubai quotes and a May 31-June 2 cargo to Glencore at about $4.80 per barrel above June Dubai quotes. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)