SINGAPORE, April 30 Russia's top oil producer
Rosneft sold a cargo of ESPO Blend crude at a higher premium
than earlier tenders for June cargoes, traders said on Monday.
The deal could signal a rebound for the distillates-rich
grade as ESPO premiums had fallen in previous tenders for June
cargoes, in line with a slump for rival Middle Eastern grades.
The 730,000-barrel cargo for June 21-24 loading was sold to
Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Group at a
premium of $4.33 per barrel to Dubai quotes, they said. The deal
could not be confirmed.
In Rosneft's previous tender, the producer sold a May 19-22
cargo to BP Plc at about $3.50 per barrel above May Dubai
quotes and a May 31-June 2 cargo to Glencore at about $4.80 per
barrel above June Dubai quotes.
