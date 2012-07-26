SINGAPORE, July 26 BP Plc's joint venture in Russia, TNK-BP, sold two 730,000-barrel cargoes of ESPO crude at higher premiums than the previous month after refining margins improved, traders said on Thursday.

The producer sold a Sept. 6-9 cargo to Japanese refiner JX Nippon Oil & Energy Group at a premium of between $2.80 and $3 a barrel to Dubai quotes, the traders said. It sold a Sept. 14-19 cargo to BP at a premium of about $3.15 a barrel.

The deals could not be independently verified.

TNK-BP last sold a cargo of ESPO crude for August at $2.35 a barrel above Dubai quotes, the lowest premium in 20 months.