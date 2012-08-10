SINGAPORE Aug 10 Indian state-run explorer Oil & Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold one cargo of October sokol crude at a higher premium, traders said on Friday.

The 700,000 barrel cargo was sold to Arcadia at a premium Of between $5.5-$6 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, they said.

ONGC last sold a barrel of October sokol to British Petroleum at a premium of between 45.2-$5.3 a barrel. (Reporting by Florence Tan)