SINGAPORE May 18 Indian state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) sold a cargo of Sokol crude for July loading at a premium close to the previous tender on firm demand for the light sweet Russian grade, traders said on Friday.

The 700,000-barrel cargo for July 14-17 loading was sold to Shell at a premium of about $7 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, they said.

ONGC last sold a cargo of Sokol for June loading at $7.10-$7.20 a barrel above Oman/Dubai quotes.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Miral Fahmy)