* Light grades seen down on weaker Dubai, steady distillates cracks * Arab Extra Lt supply may remain tight in March on maintenance * Rebound in fuel oil to support Arab Medium, Heavy By Florence Tan SINGAPORE, Jan 29 Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to cut the official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light crude in March for a second straight month to reflect a weaker Dubai market, traders said on Wednesday. The March OSP for Arab Light could fall by 30-60 cents from February to hit the lowest in seven months, a survey of four refiners showed. The front-month price spread for Dubai has narrowed in backwardation as Japan and South Korea have cut output on lower demand for heating fuel in a mild winter. In a backwardated market, front-month prices are higher than those in future months. A fall in Saudi crude OSPs will ease the pressure on Asian refiners, allowing margins to rise. Crude demand in the second quarter will be curbed by a peak refinery maintenance season. Middle East crude also faced rising competition from large inflows of North Sea Forties to South Korea as well as higher Russian ESPO exports. For Arab Extra Light, its March OSP could fall as much as 90 cents a barrel, weighed down by Dubai and a slightly weaker naphtha crack, traders said. Yet, supply of this grade could tighten for a second straight month due to field maintenance which could lead to a smaller price cut. For Arab Heavy, a rebound in fuel oil margins in the past month was likely to offset the impact of weak Dubai prices, traders said. Fuel oil's discount to Dubai narrowed to an average of about $10 a barrel so far this month, compared with an average of $12.44 in December, Reuters data showed. Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month, and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices. State oil giant Saudi Aramco sets its crude prices based on recommendations from customers and after calculating the change in the value of its oil over the past month, based on yields and product prices. Below are expected Saudi prices for March (in $/bbl against the Oman/Dubai average): FEB Change est.MARCH OSP Arab Extra Light +4.75 -0.90/-0.30 +3.85/+4.45 Arab Light +2.45 -0.60/-0.30 +1.85/+2.15 Arab Medium +0.10 -0.20/+0.00 -0.10/+0.10 Arab Heavy -2.70 -0.30/+0.50 -3.00/-2.20 Source: Reuters, trade (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)