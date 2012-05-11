UPDATE 1-Oil stabilizes after steep falls, but supply glut prevails
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
NEW YORK May 11 Two 550,000 barrel cargoes of U.S. sweet domestic crude were on offer at priced at a 50 cent per barrel discount to the price of global benchmark Brent crude, trade sources told Reuters on Friday.
This is the first crude seen on offer to come off the reversed Seaway pipeline, which will start carrying crude from the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma into the Houston area next week.
* Floating storage in Asia remains common (Adds comment, data; updates prices)
DUBAI, June 9 Qatar dismissed allegations of support for Islamist militancy on Friday after four Arab states, which cut ties with Qatar earlier this week, put the emirate on a "terror finance watch list".