By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 20 EOG Resources became the
latest major shale producer to state that it would "delay a
significant number of completions" when it announced
fourth-quarter results.
The company plans to end 2015 with 285 wells awaiting
completion services, up from 200 at the end of 2014, it told
investors during an earnings call on Thursday.
Continental Resources has also announced plans to go
slow on well completions in response to the slump in oil prices.
Apache and Anadarko Petroleum are among
other shale producers to announce a deliberate strategy of
delaying completions.
U.S. shale producers are postponing well completions to
conserve cash and defer production until prices recover.
There are a large number of wells that have been drilled but
are awaiting the arrival of pressure pumping crews to fracture
them and service companies to link them up to gathering
pipelines.
In North Dakota, there were an estimated 750 wells that had
been drilled but not yet completed at the end of December,
according to the state's Department of Mineral Resources.
Once these wells are completed, they will increase the
number of producing wells in the state by more than 8 percent,
from the current total of around 8,950.
At recent completion rates, it would take another 3-4 months
to clear the backlog even if no new wells were drilled in the
meantime.
Similar backlogs have emerged in the other shale plays. They
have been a source of frustration for producers and mineral
rights owners waiting for the oil to begin flowing and royalty
payments to start arriving.
For the most part, delays in completing wells arose
inadvertently as drilling outpaced completions during the
frenzied drilling boom in the first eight months of 2014.
But now some exploration and production companies are
deliberately postponing completions to improve their financial
performance.
"It's a much more prudent business decision to wait. It will
give us better capital returns if we do that," EOG's chief
executive told analysts, in comments reported by Fuel Fix
("Delaying completions is right business decision" Feb. 19).
PRUDENT BUSINESS
Postponing completions has a double benefit -- it can cut
costs and cash outlays in the short term and enhance earnings in
the medium term.
The cost and revenue profiles for shale wells are different
from conventional ones and it is these differences that shale
producers are seeking to exploit by postponing completions.
In a conventional oil well, the cost of drilling the hole
(including casing and cementing) typically accounts for almost
all the cost. The aim is normally to complete the well, put it
into production and start recovering the capital expenditure as
quickly as possible.
But with shale wells, the need to bring in specialised
pressure pumping equipment and crews, hundreds of water tankers
and sand to fracture the rock formation and complete the well
adds a significant extra element to cost.
For some shale wells, completion costs now account for up to
two-thirds of the total. Postponing completions can defer all
these costs and help conserve significant cash in the short
term.
In other cases, producers have contracts in place with
drillers for an entire programme of work cannot cancel them
without paying substantial penalty fees, but they can then defer
completions to minimise future outlays.
Shale producers are hoping completion costs will fall in
future as prices for everything from pressure pumping equipment
to fracking sand fall amid the slump in the oil industry.
On the revenue side, the production profile of shale wells
is much more front-loaded than conventional oil wells. Initial
production during the first 30-90 days tends to be higher but
then declines faster.
In the Bakken, for example, a typical well will produce
one-third of its expected ultimate production in the first 12
months and about half in the first three years.
Revenues depend on prices from the time the well is
completed and put into production. If prices are expected to
recover, it makes sense to postpone completions, rather than
rush to finish the wells and put them into production when
wellhead prices are $50 per barrel or less.
By postponing completions, shale producers are shifting some
of their production from the first half of 2015 into the second
half or even 2016 in the hope that prices will be higher.
RIGS v COMPLETIONS
By now, it should be obvious that the number of wells
completed, rather than the number of holes drilled or rigs
operating, is more important for determining short-term changes
in oil production.
Completion delays (either unintentional or deliberate) add
another source of noise in the very unstable relationship
between rig counts and output.
Some observers have dismissed the significance of rig counts
entirely, suggesting that they provide no useful indication at
all about future production trends.
This is wrongheaded. In an ideal world, it would be nice to
have real-time data on completions, and even better on initial
production rates. In the real world, however, analysts must make
the best use of the data which is available, which in most cases
means rig counts.
While rig counts may not be perfect predictor of short-term
production changes, they are the only data available in near
real-time, and it is incorrect to state that they have no
relationship at all to output.
Completion delays, as well as variability in the quality of
rig equipment and shale wells, mean the relationship between rig
counts and production can be unstable in the short term.
Production forecasts based on rig count data must be made with
extreme care and are subject to a high degree of uncertainty.
Nonetheless, the sharp reduction in the number of rigs
operating in the United States, the smaller number of wells
being drilled, and the decision by many shale producers to
deliberately postpone completing them, all point to U.S. oil
production levelling off by the middle of the year.
