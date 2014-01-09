(Adds detail)
By Joachim Dagenborg
OSLO, Jan 9 Increased demand and higher rates
will improve the prospects for oil tanker firms this year as
world economic growth accelerates and exports recover from some
oil-producing countries, the chief executive of major tanker
company Frontline said.
Rates were unexpectedly strong at the end of 2013, mostly
due to surging Chinese imports. A recent dip, because of lower
demand ahead of the Chinese New Year, is likely to be reversed,
CEO Jens Martin Jensen told Reuters in a telephone interview
from Singapore.
"There are some positive triggers that may result in higher
activity going forward, like Libya and Sudan," he said,
referring to an expected rise in volumes.
"We had a very good end to the year and a good start in
2014, so I think it will stabilize," Jensen said.
The tanker market has suffered through several lean years
recently as a slew of vessels, which were ordered before the
global financial crisis, have been launched as demand has fallen
along with the global economy. Rates at levels below breakeven
have forced some firms to restructure and scrap assets.
Frontline, part of shipping tycoon John Fredriksen's
businesses empire, has repeatedly said that if the market did
not improve significantly, it would need to restructure its
debts.
In late 2013, however, strong Chinese crude oil demand drove
rates for very large crude carriers (VLCCs) from around $10,000
dollars per day in September to above $50,000 in December, the
highest level since 2009, before they eased to about $30,000
this week.
"That (fall back to $30,000) was caused by a reduction in
volumes going to China ahead of the Chinese New Year in late
January," said the 48-year-old Jensen, who has led Frontline
since 2008 through one of the industry's worst crises on record.
"The signs are that it will pick up again in a few weeks'
time," he added.
The market remains supported by demand from China, while
shipments could increase from Libya and possibly from South
Sudan, he said, if they succeed in resolving civil conflicts.
Frontline's shares have more than doubled in value since
late November. They rose by more than 16 percent on Thursday on
increasing investor confidence that the market's recovery will
be sustained.
Still, Jensen warned that too many old vessels continue in
operation.
"We see that there's a new wave of new-build contracts,
which is unfortunate," he said. "But I don't think we'll get as
many orders as earlier; there isn't as much shipyard capacity
available. But we still need more scrapping to maintain a
reasonable balance in the market."
(Writing by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jane Baird)