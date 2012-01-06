* Total refining at 7.76 mln kl (536,000 bpd

* Steep fall after 120,000 bpd CDU scrapped

* Product inventories curbing refining volume

TOKYO, Jan 6 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , Japan's fifth-largest refiner, said on Friday it expects to refine 15 percent less crude oil in January-March than a year earlier, due partly to the closure of its Ohgimachi factory in September.

Of the total 7.76 million kilolitres (536,000 barrels per day) of crude for January-March, it expects to refine 7.7 million kl at four group refineries for the domestic market, down 4 percent from the same period last year.

The gap of 60,000 kl would be used for exports, but that would not be equal to the company's total exports, a Showa Shell spokesman said.

A steeper year-on-year decline in total refining volume than in October-December, in which Showa Shell refined 9 percent less crude at 7.85 million kl, came as it planned to ship from product inventories, the spokesman said.

In Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consuming country, oil demand is basically in a downtrend apart from one-off effects from the March 11 earthquake, as the popularity of hybrid vehicles and energy saving technology has risen.

Showa Shell's three group refineries have crude refining capacity of 395,000 bpd. Including Fuji Oil's 143,000 bpd capacity, its refining capacity totals 538,000 bpd.

Showa Shell has a 6.6 percent stake in Fuji Oil's parent, AOC Holdings.

Showa Shell's Toa Oil subsidiary permanently shut its Ohgimachi factory, including the 120,000 bpd No.5 crude distillation unit (CDU), at the two-factory Keihin refinery on Sept. 20, as scheduled.

Showa Shell is one-third owned by Royal Dutch Shell and nearly 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco.