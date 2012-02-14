* To wait for Japan govt guidance on Iran imports -president
* Mulls building a new solar panel plant in north Japan
(Adds details)
TOKYO Feb 14 Japan's top buyer of Iranian
crude, Showa Shell Sekiyu KK, said on Tuesday it was
buying about 100,000 barrels per day of crude oil from Iran,
steady with last year, in the face of mounting pressure from the
United States to cut imports.
"We will carefully watch the ongoing bilateral
discussions between Japan and the United States," President Jun
Arai told reporters. "(Iran) is an important source of crude for
Japan as well as our company, and we will wait for the
government's guidance on the matter."
The comment comes as U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear
programme look set to make it difficult for refiners in Japan,
Iran's number three crude buyer, to pay Tehran for its oil.
Japan is seeking an exemption from U.S. sanctions, which, if
enforced, would penalise some Japanese banks for doing
transactions with Iran's central bank.
Iranian crude accounted for 8.8 percent of Japan's total
imports in 2011, down from 9.6 percent in 2010. Iran is the
fourth-biggest crude supplier to Japan.
Japan's crude imports from Iran have been falling steadily
in recent years. Last year's imports were down by more than half
compared with 683,000 bpd in 2003.
The company has raised the operating
rate of its group refineries, with total capacity of 395,000
bpd, to more than 99 percent of capacity in the fourth quarter
of 2012 after the closure of its 120,000 bpd Ohgimachi facility
in September, Arai said.
That figure is up from the 2011 average of 93.2 percent and
84.2 percent in 2010.
The power venture with Tokyo Gas, the
gas-fired 814 MW Ohgishima Power Station in Yokohama, operated
at near full capacity following the March 2011 earthquake that
forced indefinite shutdowns of many nuclear reactors and some
fossil fuel-fired plants in quake-hit northern Japan, Arai said.
NEW SOLAR PANEL PLANT EYED IN NORTHERN JAPAN
Showa Shell is also considering building a new solar panel
plant in Japan's northern prefecture of Miyagi, President Arai
said.
Showa Shell, which in 2008 targeted to earn 50 billion yen
($645.91 million) in recurring profits from its solar business
by 2014, will revise the target, in light of harsh market
conditions that led it to post a deep loss of 28.9 billion yen
last year, Arai said.
The company expects its solar business to improve
significantly this year from last year's loss but still expects
a loss, he added.
($1=77.4100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)