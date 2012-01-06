TOKYO Jan 6 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK , Japan's fifth-largest refiner, said on Friday it expects a 15 percent decline in total crude refining volume in January-March from the same period last year.

It sees its refining for the domestic market at 7.7 million kilolitres (532,000 barrels per day), down 4 percent from the same period last year.

Showa Shell is one-third owned by Royal Dutch Shell and nearly 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)