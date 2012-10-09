TOKYO Oct 9 Showa Shell Sekiyu KK,
Japan's fifth-largest oil refiner, said on Tuesday it expects to
refine 7.8 million kilolitres of crude oil in the
October-December quarter, unchanged from a year earlier.
That amount will be for both domestic and export use
combined. The company declined to give details of how much would
be used in the domestic market.
The quarterly rise to 533,300 barrels per day from an actual
485,400 bpd in the July-September comes after the scheduled
maintenance at Seibu Oil's 120,000 bpd Yamaguchi refinery in
western Japan for about a month in September resulted in a fall
in storage of oil products, a Showa Shell spokesman said.
"Since our utilisation rate is already 100 percent, we're
going to refine less for exports and use that amount to build up
stocks and meet the need in the domestic market," the spokesman
said.
Excluding irregular stocks, refining volume for the domestic
market in the October-December period would be unchanged from a
year earlier, the company said in a statement.
In Japan, the world's third-biggest oil consumer, demand is
on a downward trend, barring one-off effects from
reconstruction, and demand from utilities which are burning oil
to make up for drastically reduced atomic power generation amid
safety concerns after last year's earthquake and tsunami
triggered a nuclear disaster.
Showa Shell, which is 35 percent owned by Royal Dutch Shell
and almost 15 percent owned by Saudi Aramco, refines
crude at its four refineries in Japan which have total refining
capacity of 538,000 barrels per day.
Apart from the Yamaguchi refinery, Showa Shell processes
crude at the 210,000 bpd Yokkaichi refinery, Toa Oil's
65,000 bpd Keihin refinery and Fuji Oil's 143,000 bpd Sodegaura
refinery.
Showa Shell owns 6.6 percent of Fuji Oil's parent, AOC
Holdings, and 38 percent in Seibu Oil. Toa Oil, in
which Showa Shell owns 50.1 percent, permanently shut the
Ohgimachi factory at the Keihin refinery in September last year.