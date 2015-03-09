SEOUL, March 9 South Korea's GS Caltex Corp bought 1 million barrels of crude oil from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex for May arrival, a spokesman at the refiner said on Monday.

The purchase was made to procure cheap crude oil on the spot market as global oil prices remain weak, and such moves will continue as long as cheap spot offers are available, the spokesman said.

