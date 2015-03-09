BRIEF-Premier Foods says renews partnership with Mondelez International
* Agrees renewed relationship with Mondelēz International for strategic global partnership for Cadbury cake
SEOUL, March 9 South Korea's GS Caltex Corp bought 1 million barrels of crude oil from Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex for May arrival, a spokesman at the refiner said on Monday.
The purchase was made to procure cheap crude oil on the spot market as global oil prices remain weak, and such moves will continue as long as cheap spot offers are available, the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TOKYO, May 8 The euro hit a six-month high against the dollar on Monday while Asian shares gained and U.S. stock futures briefly touched a record high, on investor relief after centrist Emmanuel Macron comfortably won the French presidential election.