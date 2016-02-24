Feb 24 U.S. crude's discount to U.K.'s Brent,
one of the biggest trades in oil, has hit a 10-week high as
record high stockpiles pressure anew the market which traded at
a premium to the global benchmark two months ago.
U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures
settled $2.26 a barrel lower versus Brent on Wednesday, after
reaching an intraday discount as wide as $2.33, the largest
since Dec. 14. The spread CL-LCO1=R has widened three days in
a row in Brent's favor.
WTI had finished 3 cents above Brent on Dec. 22, the first
time in more than five years, as traders furiously unwound
bearish bets on U.S. crude futures after the government lifted a
four-decade ban on domestic oil exports.
WTI's outlook has deteriorated since as stockpiles of crude
mounted across the United States, especially in Cushing,
Oklahoma, the delivery point for the U.S. crude futures.
"The Brent trade remains surprisingly stout in continuing a
sideways or consolidation phase that is approaching one month in
duration," said Jim Ritterbusch, president at Chicago-based oil
markets advisory Ritterbusch & Associates.
"Since we have some difficulty constructing a fundamental
argument for Brent price support, we are attributing most of the
strengthening in Brent versus WTI to the continued build in U.S.
crude supplies, particularly at Cushing."
Some traders expected the differential to blow out from here
as U.S. crude prices remained bogged down by inventories.
"I expect a $3 discount in WTI to Brent by next week, and
that to possibly build to $5 or $6 in coming weeks or months,"
said John Kilduff, partner at New York energy hedge fund Again
Capital.
In Wednesday's trade, Brent settled up more than 3 percent
at $34.41 a barrel, partly due to shipment problems for UK's
North Sea crude.
Traders and industry sources said a supertanker chartered by
oil trader Vitol to send North Sea Forties crude to South Korea
was unable to load at Hound Point, a marine terminal in
Scotland, owing to technical issues.
WTI settled up almost 1 percent at $32.15 a barrel as strong
U.S. gasoline consumption data alleviated worries about mounting
crude stockpiles.
Crude inventories across the United States rose 3.5 million
barrels last week to reach an all-time peak above 507 million
barrels. In Cushing, stockpiles rose 333,000
barrels to 65.1 million, a fourth straight week of record highs.
Both Brent and WTI have slid from highs of more than $100 a
barrel since mid-2014, pressured by oversupplies.
(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Nick Zieminski)