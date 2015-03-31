CALGARY, Alberta, March 31 Canada's Keyera Corp
and midstream giant Kinder Morgan Inc plan to
build 4.8 million barrels of new crude oil storage in the
marketing hub of Edmonton, Alberta, Keyera said in a statement
on Tuesday.
Capacity at the new terminal has potential to increase to
6.6 million barrels, depending on future demand.
The new terminal will be a 50-50 joint venture with Keyera's
share of costs expected to be C$330 million, while Kinder Morgan
will potentially spend C$342 million on construction of tanks
and a further C$69 million on connecting pipelines and
infrastructure.
In total, the two companies will build 12 crude storage
tanks on land owned by Keyera. Commissioning on the first tanks
is expected to start in the second half of 2017.
The initial 4.8 million barrels of storage is underpinned by
a number of longterm take-or-pay contracts. It will be connected
to Kinder Morgan's existing Edmonton storage terminals, the
Trans Mountain pipeline to Canada's Pacific Coast and two
Edmonton crude-by-rail terminals.
Kinder Morgan, which recently added 5.32 million barrels of
storage in Edmonton as part of an expansion project, will
oversee construction and operate the new terminal once it is in
service.
"When this initial project is completed, we will have grown
our merchant storage, exclusive of our Trans Mountain regulated
storage assets, from basically zero tankage to a
12-million-barrel position in roughly a 10-year period," said
Kinder Morgan Terminals President John Schlosser.
Edmonton, one of Western Canada's major crude storage and
rketing hubs, is a gathering point for oil sands production
before it is shipped via pipeline or rail to markets in eastern
Canada and the United States.
Last week energy intelligence firm Genscape reported
inventories in Edmonton hit a record high of more than 10
million barrels, roughly 64 percent of capacity.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by David Gregorio)